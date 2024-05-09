Giants’ secondary listed among the most improved following NFL Draft

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ secondary is an up-and-coming unit headlined by its youth players who will play prominent roles in 2024. Deonte Banks is entering his second season and is aiming for a breakout campaign as Big Blue’s primary cornerback. Around him, though, the Giants made it a priority to add talent to their defensive backfield — an effort that paid off in the opinion of Pro Football Focus.

The Giants added secondary talent in the NFL Draft

Sep 9, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Tyler Nubin (27) reacts during the second quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s Trevor Sikkema listed the Giants’ defensive backfield as one of the most improved secondaries in the NFL this offseason. They appeared on the list alongside teams such as the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles, and Arizona Cardinals.

Sikkema was particularly fond of the two defensive back acquisitions the Giants made in the NFL Draft, praising their selections of Minnesota safety Tyler Nubin and Kentucky cornerback Andru Phillips:

“Though the Giants made only two secondary selections, they targeted players who fit their scheme for a potential year-one impact,” Sikkema wrote. “Nubin is a solid safety, one the Giants needed after losing Xavier McKinney in free agency. Nubin can play both free and strong safety, though he is best as a strong safety in robber coverage roles over the middle.

“Phillips to the Giants was one of my favorite prospect-team fits of any selection in the draft. His press-man coverage style fits perfectly with New York’s 2023 first-round pick, Deonte Banks. Now they can get even more aggressive to play Cover 1, Cover 0 or 2-Man.”

Nubin and Phillips were New York’s second and third-round draft selections, respectively. They both fill major positions of need as the G-Men had massive holes to fill following the departures of safety Xavier McKinney and Adoree’ Jackson. But whether or not those departures will be too much for Big Blue’s defense to overcome will be the question.

Will the Giants feel the effects of their losses in the defensive backfield?

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) holds the ball as he celebrates with New York Giants linebacker Azeez Ojulari (51) and New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) after he intercepted a Philadelphia Eagles pass, Sunday, January 7, 2024. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

McKinney was a tough loss for New York’s defense. The 24-year-old safety had established himself as one of the best young talents at his position in the NFL before getting paid as such by the Green Bay Packers this offseason. But McKinney, a former captain of the Giants’ defense, was an ultra-talented player who totaled 116 combined tackles, 11 pass defenses, and two interceptions in 2024.

Nubin may be an impressive addition to replace McKinney, however, he does have big shoes to fill as both a playmaker on the backend and a leader in the locker room. He will immediately start as a rookie and has the potential to be an impactful performer after totaling 53 tackles and five interceptions in his final collegiate season.

Phillips, on the other hand, should also be an immediate starter, but could face some competition. Whether he starts in the slot or on the outside will depend on how well some of those competitors perform, including third-year nickel cornerback Cor’Dale Flott and second-year outside corner Tre Hawkins III.

Adoree’ Jackson, another key starter in the defense last season, is still unsigned as a free agent and unlikely to return to the team this season. It will be a new-look defensive backfield for the Giants in 2024, led by new defensive coordinator Shane Bowen. If he can cultivate the talent of the team’s new acquisitions, the Giants’ secondary could be an improved unit this upcoming season.