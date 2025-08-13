Giants’ second-year safety could break out in new, refined role

The New York Giants upgraded their secondary in free agency this offseason, adding a pair of experienced veterans in S Jevon Holland and CB Paulson Adebo.

These additions should help unlock the potential of the Giants’ youthful secondary. Second-year safety Tyler Nubin could be one of the biggest beneficiaries as the presence of Holland will allow him to play a new, more refined role.

Giants’ Tyler Nubin should have a clear role as a box safety in 2025

Last season, Nubin moved all over the Giants’ defensive backfield. Of his 894 snaps played, 309 of them came in the box, while 372 of them were aligned at deep safety (per PFF).

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

However, Holland is primarily a deep safety, having played 434 snaps in that alignment compared to just 235 in the box last season with the Miami Dolphins.

Nubin is a strong tackler and excellent run defender — two traits that can be maximized in the box as a strong safety. His potential as a run-defending box safety was on display in the Giants’ first preseason game against the Bills.

Tyler Nubin (27) rotates into the box right before the snap



He outruns the block and makes the tackle as a backside pursuit defender at the LOS



Excellent job by the first team run defense. Burns set a firm edge. Nacho was excellent here, and KT restricted the space inside pic.twitter.com/6Fe6BCGNGa — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 10, 2025

With Holland now roaming the back end of the Giants’ defense, Nubin can creep up closer to the line of scrimmage, get in the box, and make an impact against the run at a higher rate.

Nubin finished his rookie season with 98 combined tackles and four tackles for loss in 13 games. His tackling ability is impressive and will be maximized in this new and more defined role in 2025.