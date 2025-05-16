Giants’ second-year cornerback named team’s most underrated player entering 2025

When the New York Giants drafted cornerback Dru Phillips in the third round last offseason, few expected him to make the intense impact that he accomplished as a rookie.

Phillips stepped in and immediately changed the face of the Giants’ defense, lending his versatile skill set to defensive coordinator Shane Bowen and becoming a Swiss Army Knife in Big Blue’s secondary.

CB Dru Phillips named Giants’ most underrated player

Expectations are rising for Phillips after a promising rookie campaign. He totaled 71 combined tackles, seven tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and one interception — completely stuffing the stat sheet.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Jonathon Macri of Pro Football Focus recently named each NFL team’s most underrated player entering 2025. Phillips got the label for the Giants:

“Phillips was thrust into a key role as a rookie, manning the slot and playing more than 600 defensive snaps in a potential sink-or-swim scenario for the third-round pick out of Kentucky,” Macri explained. “To Phillips’ credit, he performed at a high level despite missing some time with injuries, finishing with a 77.5 PFF overall grade — a top-10 mark for the position.

“Phillips was one of just eight cornerbacks to rank in the top 25 in PFF coverage grade (75.8) and PFF run-defense grade (78.1) in 2024 and one of just three (Cooper DeJean and Kyler Gordon) to do it while spending the majority of his snaps in the slot, where his run-defense skills come into play more often.”

The Giants’ secondary received a major boost from Phillips during his rookie season. The nickel cornerback position can often go overlooked. However, having an impact player from that spot can make all the difference.

Phillips could have a big second season in store

Entering year two of his career, Phillips should only grow further, now playing in a defensive backfield that features a pair of proven veterans.

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Giants added CB Paulson Adebo and S Jevon Holland in free agency this offseason, majorly upgrading their secondary. These two additions should help take pressure off some of their young guys, such as Phillips and third-year CB Deonte Banks.

Phillips established himself as a crucial member of the Giants’ defense last season. As he continues to grow, and as the team’s secondary continues to grow with him, Phillips could develop into a star for Big Blue’s pass defense.