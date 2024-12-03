Giants scouted star Miami QB in regular season-finale

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have eyes on a collegiate quarterback they could take in the 2025 NFL Draft. Currently picking in the top three, the G-Men will be in the market for a new franchise quarterback this offseason and in prime position to take one of the draft class’s top prospects.

Giants eyeing Miami star QB Cam Ward

According to CNY Central’s Ashley Wenkoski, Giants scouts were present at the University of Miami’s 42-38 loss to Syracuse University on Saturday. They kept tabs on Miami QB Cam Ward (h/t Giants Wire’s Dan Benton).

The Hurricanes’ starting gunslinger is one of the best talents in the nation. He showed that against the Orange by completing 25/36 passes for 349 passing yards and two passing touchdowns with no interceptions. He also gained 19 yards on the ground.

Giants: Ward was exceptional offensively in 2024

Ward led the nation with 36 passing touchdowns in 2024. He also notched his first career 4,000-plus yard season with 4,123 passing yards. The junior talent is also a threat on the ground, having scored 17 rushing touchdowns across three seasons of play.

Giants have need for franchise QB in 2025 NFL Draft

The Giants will likely be in the market for a franchise quarterback in the next draft. New York passed on taking a QB in the 2024 Draft’s robust pool of prospects in favor of wide receiver Malik Nabers. Their No. 6 overall pick has proven to be a worthy selection, but 2025 may tell a different story.

New York is 2-10 on the season. They recently parted ways with their former six-year starter Daniel Jones and are now rolling with Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito under center. They’ll likely score a top-10 pick in the draft again. Thus, Ward wil be one of the premier quarterbacks to watch for the Giants as draft anticipation builds in the coming months.