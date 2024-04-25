Giants’ rumored trade package for 3rd overall pick is hefty

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are actively considering a significant move up in the 2024 NFL Draft to secure a quarterback. With the draft approaching, there’s growing speculation about a potential deal with the New England Patriots, who reportedly are open to trading down but are demanding substantial compensation.

Potential Trade Details

On the eve of the draft, ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that the Giants might need to offer a hefty package to move up to the third overall pick.

The deal could include the Giants’ 6th and 47th overall picks from this year’s draft, plus a first-round selection in 2025. This move would position the Giants to select either Drake Maye from UNC or J.J. McCarthy from Michigan, depending on their assessment and strategic goals.

Evaluating Drake Maye as the Giants’ Possible Target

Among the potential choices, Drake Maye is seen as a particularly promising candidate. Last season, the 21-year-old quarterback passed for 3,608 yards with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Additionally, he demonstrated his versatility by rushing for 582 yards and scoring nine touchdowns on the ground, underlining his dual-threat capability.

Coach Brian Daboll is known for favoring quarterbacks who can take control and make dynamic plays, a trait that Maye displayed extensively at UNC. Despite limited support, Maye managed to elevate the performance of his team, making complex plays appear effortless and delivering throws that are considered NFL-caliber.

If the Giants are convinced of Maye’s potential to become a franchise quarterback, the proposed trade could be a decisive move to secure their long-term future at the sport’s most critical position.