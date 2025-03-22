Giants round out receiver depth, signing 7-year veteran

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Giants made a low-key move on Saturday, signing veteran wide receiver Zach Pascal to a one-year deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. While this isn’t the kind of headline-stealing signing that changes the outlook of an offense, it’s a move that speaks to roster balance—especially on special teams.

A Veteran Presence with Special Teams Value

Pascal, now 30, spent the 2024 season with the Arizona Cardinals but didn’t register a single catch. In fact, he’s only caught four passes total over the last two years combined. That’s a far cry from his peak in 2020, when he tallied 666 yards and six touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts.

But this isn’t about chasing past offensive production. The Giants are targeting Pascal for his utility elsewhere. He logged 277 snaps on special teams last year for Arizona, most of them on the punt coverage unit. That’s where he carved out his value—and that’s where New York expects to use him.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Depth Piece With a Specific Role

Pascal signed a minimum contract, which aligns with his projected role as a core special teamer and depth wide receiver. The Giants aren’t counting on him to be anything more than a fourth or fifth option in the wideout room, if that.

Instead, he’s a veteran with years of NFL experience and a willingness to do the dirty work—something every team needs tucked away on the back end of the roster.

This is a smart depth signing by general manager Joe Schoen, reinforcing the foundation of the roster while keeping financial flexibility intact.