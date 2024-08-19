Giants’ rookie safety is surging up the depth chart

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Giants never explicitly stated it, second-round rookie defensive back Tyler Nubin was always anticipated to become the primary starter at free safety. Just two weeks ago, the team indicated that Dane Belton held the starting position, which was ostensibly his to lose. This statement was largely influenced by Nubin’s absence due to an injury.

How the Giants Plan to Deploy Their Safeties

Belton, with two years of NFL experience, has played a total of 685 snaps. Last season, he participated in 295 snaps, recording 21 tackles with a 22.9% missed tackle rate, conceding 141 yards in coverage, one touchdown, and securing two interceptions.

While Belton had his moments, his performance was marred by inconsistency as he primarily backed up Xavier McKinney, the team’s main free safety. Although capable of playing both free and strong safety, Belton’s skills are more effectively utilized closer to the line of scrimmage, where he can engage more aggressively in run support.

Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Nubin’s Recovery and Potential

Nubin, known for his ability to read opposing quarterbacks and position himself effectively to disrupt plays, is viewed as a natural ball hawk. He has recently made significant progress up the depth chart, gaining valuable experience with two preseason games following his recovery from injury.

Before the game against the Houston Texans, Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen commented on Nubin’s development, noting his return to health and ongoing improvement.

“It was good to see him last week versus Detroit as well,” Bowen said Thursday. “He continues to get better. He continues to improve each day. I think the one thing with him is he’s finally out there. He’s healthy. We missed him those first two weeks.”

Jul 24, 2024; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants safety Tyler Nubin (31) and safety Elijah Riley (34) during training camp at Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Preparing for the Regular Season

It appears that Nubin is poised to start as the free safety against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, with Belton likely serving as the primary backup for both safety positions. Nubin still had ground to make up following his injury, but he possesses all the qualities the Giants are looking for in a free safety, and gaining experience is crucial for his development.

Team Strategy and Future Prospects

The Giants are evidently in a rebuilding phase, focusing on the development of young talent and integrating rookies into key positions. This strategy is a clear indication of the team’s long-term vision. However, the success of this approach will largely depend on the offense’s ability to score points consistently.

While the secondary is showing signs of improvement, General Manager Joe Schoen will likely seek additional support through the waiver wire or free agency as the season approaches, aiming to address any lingering weaknesses.

