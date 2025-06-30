Giants’ rookie running back is described as an ‘all-ball guy’

The New York Giants injected some new talent into their backfield this offseason, selecting RB Cam Skattebo in the fourth round of this year’s draft.

Skattebo was phenomenal during his senior season at Arizona State. He one over the hearts of football fans across the country with his dedicated style of play.

Now the hard-nosed and versatile rusher will work alongside second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. this season, aiming to form a dynamic duo.

Giants’ Cam Skattebo is an “all-ball” guy

During a recent appearance on the Giants Huddle Podcast, Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano spoke to the character of Skattebo, praising the rookie’s love for the game (h/t Giants.com).

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Great personality,” Aguano said. “Intense guy that played the underdog mentality the whole time. What people don’t understand, and you don’t find this too much, is he loves football. He’s an all-ball guy.

“That kind of persuaded me to jump on him real quick and persuade him to get to Arizona State. His football intelligence is probably one of the most elite things about him, as well as his athletic ability. But he understands the game of football and loves the game of football.”

Aguano helped recruit Skattebo to Arizona State. He detailed the traits that made Skattebo stand out as an attractive option during the scouting process.

“What stood out was his contact balance,” Aguano said. “I didn’t know if it was real or maybe not because he was playing at that FCS level. Would it translate to the FBS level? I didn’t know. But I loved his tenacity and the way that he played the game. That intrigued me the most.”

Skattebo could make an impact as a rookie

This season, Skattebo will be coached by the Giants’ new running backs coach, Ladell Betts, who was hired earlier this offseason.

He is stepping into a backfield that already features two capable rushers in Tracy and Devin Singletary. The Giants plan on implementing a running back by committee approach this season.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Skattebo will likely earn playing time early in his career. He totaled 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns rushing in 2024 with an additional 605 yards and three touchdowns receiving. His impressive play helped him finish fifth in Heisman Trophy voting.

It’s that underdog mentality and determination to continuously improve that separates Skattebo from his peers. The Giants are searching for a new team identity this season, and Skattebo will help them find it.