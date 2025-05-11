Giants’ rookie offensive lineman doesn’t know what position he will play yet

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

One of the biggest steals of the 2025 NFL Draft occurred in the fifth round when the New York Giants landed former Purdue OL Marcus Mbow.

Mbow was originally projected as a Day 2 pick who could have been selected as early as the third round. He was a player the Giants considered drafting in Round 4 before addressing a different position. Thankfully, he was still on the board for the taking one round later.

Now the Giants will enjoy the presence of the versatile rookie offensive lineman who could wind up playing a crucial role in his first season.

Giants rookie Marcus Mbow unsure of which position he will play on the offensive line

Mbow spoke with the media on Saturday following Day 2 of the Giants’ rookie minicamp. He was asked which position he expects to play at the next level after splitting his time between guard and tackle at Purdue.

“I don’t know a hundred percent,” Mbow said when asked what position he’s going to play this season (h/t Giants.com). “I’ll probably be moving everywhere, it’s day two. Looking to see where it goes from there.”

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Mbow began his collegiate career at right guard, playing 647 snaps at that position as a freshman. He then made the move to right tackle as a sophomore, playing 446 snaps there in 2023 then 658 snaps there in 2024.

The Giants plan to have Mbow mix in at both positions before deciding which one suits him best.

Mbow’s versatility could get him on the field as a rookie

The rookie’s versatility will be a valuable trait. The Giants’ offensive line has endured many injuries in recent seasons.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Mbow is unlikely to earn a starting spot right away on the offensive line due to the presence of Jermaine Eluemunor at right tackle and Greg Van Roten at right guard.

However, Mbow is in the mix at both of those positions and could even be trained at guard due to his undersized frame for the tackle spot.

When/if an injury occurs on the Giants’ offensive line, Mbow should get the first crack at the lineup. He could fill in as a short-term replacement with the potential to develop into a long-term starter.