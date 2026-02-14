The Giants landed a franchise quarterback in Jaxson Dart, but you wouldn’t know it from NFL.com’s latest quarterback rankings. Nick Shook placed Dart 23rd overall among the 63 starting quarterbacks from 2025, behind Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, Bryce Young, and Tyler Shough. Give me a damn break.

Daniel Jones at 12th? Aaron Rodgers at 16th?

Daniel Jones checks in at 12th overall despite posting just 3,101 yards across 13 games before his Achilles injury. Dart’s dual-threat ability blows Jones out of the water. Dart rushed for 487 yards and nine touchdowns while throwing for 2,272 yards and 15 touchdowns in 14 games. That’s 24 total touchdowns as a rookie on one of the NFL’s worst rosters.

Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

The Giants went 4-8 with Dart starting and didn’t win a single game with anyone else under center. Dart carried an offense that had no business competing with poise that rivaled quarterbacks with years of experience.

Aaron Rodgers sits at 16th despite being 41 years old and clearly declining with the Steelers. He had DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth. Dart worked with Wan’Dale Robinson and receivers who couldn’t get separation. Dart’s nine rushing touchdowns (tied for ninth among all quarterbacks) gave the Giants a dimension Rodgers simply doesn’t offer anymore.

Bo Nix, Jalen Hurts, and the Supporting Cast Excuse

Bo Nix ranks 18th and Jalen Hurts 19th, which is baffling when you consider their supporting casts. Nix had Sean Payton calling plays. Hurts had A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Saquon Barkley. What did Dart have? Constant turnover in the coaching staff and a cast of receivers who couldn’t catch outside of Wan’Dale.

Dart’s five interceptions in 14 games demonstrate ball security that Nix (11 INTs) and Hurts (6 INTs) couldn’t match relative to their experience levels. His 63.7% completion percentage shows room for growth, but the fact he kept turnovers low with his supporting staff is remarkable.

Bryce Young and Tyler Shough? Come On

This is where the rankings become indefensible. Bryce Young ranks 21st despite being benched earlier in his career and showing the same inconsistency that plagued him in 2024 (he’s since improved considerably, though. This is the one I was most questionable on). Tyler Shough sits at 22nd after posting just 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions across 11 games with the Saints. Go look at who Shough played against, and you’ll see why he had any success at all.

Shough’s 2,384 yards don’t approach Dart’s production, and he didn’t provide the rushing threat Dart offers. Dart’s nine rushing touchdowns alone would’ve led several teams. His ability to extend plays kept drives alive when the Giants’ offense collapsed.

The Numbers Tell the Real Story

Dart’s 24 total touchdowns and 3:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio as a rookie on a 4-8 team should elevate him above veterans in decline and rookies with better situations. Even Shook acknowledges Dart “electrified New York in a fashion it desperately needed,” yet ranks him 23rd. The excuse that he “put himself in harm’s way” is weak—every young quarterback takes risks.

John Harbaugh didn’t sign with the Giants for nothing. He believes the quarterback position is solved, and that endorsement alone should put Dart ahead of retreads like Jones and Rodgers.

Dart’s 2026 season will shut up the doubters. Ranking him 23rd is disrespectful, shortsighted, and flat-out wrong.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Jaxson Dart perform in his rookie season?

Dart posted 2,272 passing yards, 15 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 487 rushing yards, and nine rushing touchdowns across 14 games—24 total touchdowns as a rookie.

Which quarterbacks are ranked ahead of Dart that don’t make sense?

Daniel Jones (12th), Aaron Rodgers (16th), Bo Nix (18th), Jalen Hurts (19th), Bryce Young (21st), and Tyler Shough (22nd) are all ranked ahead despite weaker production, declining play, or better supporting casts.

What makes Jaxson Dart’s rushing ability special?

Dart’s nine rushing touchdowns ranked ninth among all NFL quarterbacks in 2025, providing the Giants with a dynamic dual-threat element few rookie quarterbacks offer.