Giants rookie Deonte Banks describes ‘family-like’ culture that drew him to the team

New York Giants rookie cornerback Deonte Banks participates in drills on the first day of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center in East Rutherford on Tuesday, June 13, 2023.

The New York Giants drafted CB Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, addressing a major position of need and landing an elite talent for their secondary. Banks met with the Giants prior to the draft and described the decisive meeting as “real smooth” in a recent interview.

Sometimes, teams and draft prospects click right off the bat. That was the case for Banks and the Giants after the Maryland prospect met with the team’s defensive coaches during the pre-draft process.

“It was real smooth,” Banks said per the New York Post. “The first time I met with them was with Wink [Martindale] and coach Jerome [Henderson], it was real chill. I had a real good vibe, it was just real. It was real cool, everyone was laughing.”

Giants felt the most “family-like” to Banks

Banks compared his meeting with the Giants to those with other teams, recalling how he immediately jelled with New York. When describing the meeting, Banks said the Giants felt “the most family-like.”

“Sometimes you just jell into somebody, you’re talking, you just jell together. Some teams I didn’t do that, and some teams I did. The Giants felt the most family-like.” Deonte Banks via the New York Post

Expectations are high for Banks after New York traded up to draft him with the 24th overall pick in this year’s draft. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound corner plays with aggression and possesses elite athleticism, making him a perfect fit in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system.

Banks recorded 38 combined tackles, eight pass breakups, and one interception during his final season at Maryland. According to Pro Football Focus, Banks allowed 50+ receiving yards in a game just once in his entire collegiate career. If he can maintain that elite level of play at the next level, Banks could develop into an elite No. 1 cornerback for the Giants.