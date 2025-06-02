Giants’ rookie defensive lineman could steal a starting job this summer

New York Giants rookie DT Darius Alexander could play a significant role this season.

The Giants’ third-round draft pick has the potential to be a starter as early as his first snap in the league.

With the depth chart wide open, a strong summer of practices could result in Alexander stealing a starting job.

Darius Alexander could steal a starting job on the Giants’ defensive line

It’s not typical for third-round picks to immediately step in and take on starting jobs. However, in the case of Alexander, the atypical seems more than likely.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Competing along with Alexander for the starting job next to Lawrence are veterans Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Roy Robertson-Harris, and Jeremiah Ledbetter.

Nunez-Roches has been labeled a potential cap casualty, as he can be released from his contract for $3.6 million in cap savings later this summer. This will be especially true if Alexander outperforms Nunez-Roches during training camp.

The Giants run a base 3-4 defensive front, meaning they typically feature three interior defensive linemen on the field at a time. With the nose tackle position reserved for Lawrence, Alexander will just need to beat out one of the veterans for either of the two other spots on the defensive line.

Alexander would upgrade the Giants’ run and pass defense

Alexander was deemed a steal by most analysts when Big Blue selected him with the No. 65 overall pick in this year’s draft. The Toledo product was widely expected to be a Round 2 draft choice.

Instead, the Giants snagged him in Round 3, landing a defensive line prospect with impressive qualities as both a pass-rusher and a run defender.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2024, Alexander totaled 40 tackles with a career-high eight tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks for Toledo. It was his second consecutive season with at least 30 total tackles and his third consecutive season with at least six tackles for loss.

His 90.6 PFF Grade in 2024 ranked third among all defensive linemen in college football.

The Giants’ defense needed an upgrade on the interior, and they got it with Alexander. The rookie could find himself playing a crucial role for Big Blue.