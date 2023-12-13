Giants rookie corner proving to be worth his first-round billing

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

With their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the New York Giants selected Maryland CB prospect Deonte Banks. The Giants traded up one spot in the draft to ensure they would be able to land Banks, taking him with the No. 24 overall selection. In his rookie season, Banks is proving to be worth his first-round billing and is developing into a cornerstone piece for the Giants’ defense.

Deonte Banks shines against the Green Bay Packers

In Big Blue’s thrilling Monday night win over the Packers, Banks turned in another excellent performance. He totaled a game-high 12 tackles with one tackle for loss and an incredible, touchdown-saving pass breakup:

According to Pro Football Focus, Banks was targeted 10 times in coverage on Monday night and surrendered just five receptions for 40 yards.

The Giants found a gem in Banks

Banks’ NFL career has gotten off to an excellent start. The rookie was expected to serve as Big Blue’s No. 2 cornerback this season playing opposite veteran CB Adoree’ Jackson. However, Jackson’s struggles this season have allowed Banks to jump him on the depth chart, as the first-round pick has elevated into that CB1 status.

This season, Banks has improved week by week, developing into a reliable boundary corner in defensive coordinator Wink Martindale’s system. He’s totaled 55 combined tackles with two tackles for loss this season. In coverage, Banks has surrendered just a 53.8% completion rate (42/78) for 546 yards, four touchdowns, and a QB rating of 82.5.

He’s also snagged two interceptions and racked up 11 pass defenses this season.

Banks plays with a tremendous amount of confidence and has the athletic tools and traits to develop into an elite defensive back in the NFL. If his rookie season is any indicator of how the rest of his NFL career will go, the Giants have a special talent on their hands.