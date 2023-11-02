Giants’ rookie corner has a huge challenge against Raiders in Week 9

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Despite sporting a 2–6 record for the season, the New York Giants are committed to the development of their younger players. Cornerback Deonte Banks highlights developmental focus, a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft who has quickly ascended to the top role among the team’s defensive backs.

Rookie Cornerback Faces Elite Competition

Currently serving as the primary cornerback (CB1), Banks has already confronted some of the NFL’s top-tier receivers. Week 9 presents yet another formidable challenge as he is set to face off against the renowned Davante Adams.

Adams’ Reputation and In-Team Turbulence

Adams has maintained an elite status for nearly a decade and is in the midst of a strong season despite facing turmoil within the Las Vegas Raiders organization, including the recent dismissals of their head coach and general manager.

Adams has amassed 539 receiving yards and three touchdowns so far this season. Despite his reported dissatisfaction and trade rumors, the passing of the trade deadline means he will remain with the Raiders for the duration of the year. Following a stellar season last year with 1,516 yards and 14 touchdowns, Adams’ proficiency as a route runner with elite catching ability means Banks will need to bring his best performance to the field.

Banks’ Learning Curve

Banks faced a tough opponent in Garrett Wilson of the New York Jets last weekend, an All-Pro level receiver who tallied 100 yards and drew several penalties from the rookie. Over the season, Banks has participated in 422 snaps, conceding 316 yards and two touchdowns while securing one interception and four pass breakups. His performance has been commendable, but he is undoubtedly gaining valuable insights and experience from these matchups.

Strategic Plays for the Giants’ Secondary

With the Giants eyeing Banks as their future premier cornerback, their strategy of pitting him against some of the league’s most skilled receivers is expected to continue in Week 9 against the Raiders. Around the trade deadline, there was speculation that the Giants might trade veteran Adoree Jackson, but no deal materialized.

Jackson is set to provide depth for the Giants, shifting his focus to cover the opposing offense’s WR2s rather than consistently taking on the top receivers. This shift will give Banks even more exposure for the remainder of the season, preparing him for a pivotal 2024 campaign. That season is likely to see Jackson enter free agency and potentially sign elsewhere, further solidifying Banks’ position as a cornerstone of the Giants’ defensive backfield.