Giants rookie already proving to be a valuable red zone weapon

Training camp kicked off for the New York Giants on Wednesday giving fans their first glimpse of the new talent that Big Blue added to its roster.

Among the many exciting additions is fourth round rookie running back Cam Skattebo. The powerful playmaker was a standout performer during Wednesday’s practice.

Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo stood out on Wednesday

Skattebo found his way into the end zone on more than one occasion. He scored twice, both as a receiver.

According to the team’s official practice report, Skattebo “was active as a receiver, catching several passes in the flat and turning one upfield for a score.”

In college, Skattebo was known for his dynamic ability to make plays both as a rusher and as a receiver. He totaled 2,316 yards from scrimmage in 2024 (1,711 rushing and 605 receiving) with 24 touchdowns (21 rushing and three receiving).

As the Giants deploy a running back by committee this season, Skattebo could earn his playing time by proving his worth as a pass catcher out of the backfield.

Skattebo’s skill set will be useful in the red zone

The Giants primarily worked in the red zone during Wednesday’s practice.

Tyrone Tracy Jr. is set to be the team’s lead back entering the second season of his career. But that doesn’t mean Skattebo won’t play a critical role.

As a powerful, tackle-breaking back with receiving versatility, Skattebo could be a deadly weapon in the red zone. He is limited athletically, having only run a 4.65 40 yard dash. But that lack of long speed won’t matter in the red zone.

The Giants’ red zone offense was a disaster last season. Adding a playmaker like Skattebo should help them improve in that regard.