Giants’ rookie 7th round tight end earns ‘compliments’ from future Hall of Famer

New York Giants rookie tight end Thomas Fidone II got some very strong exposure during his time at Tight End University. The workout camp, hosted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, San Francisco 49ers George Kittle, and retired tight end Greg Olsen, saw Fidone make a very strong impression.

Giants’ Thomas Fidone II gets high praise from Travis Kelce

“I got some pretty cool compliments from Kecle, just out of the blue,” Fidone told KETV. “He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good. He didn’t say it like that, but he said it. So, just being able to hear that from him was cool.”

Getting praise from Kelce is no small thing, as he is one of the best players to ever play the position in NFL history and has experienced winning in every facet of the league.

Fidone could have a strong impact next season

Fidone was drafted in the seventh round by the Giants back in April, and he hopes to become a good target for new Giants quarterback Russell Wilson. The Nebraska product dealt with several injuries during his collegiate career, but now he is healthy and ready to make an impact.

Last season with Nebraska, he appeared in 13 games and recorded 373 receiving yards with 36 receptions. In 2023, he had 260 yards on 25 catches with four touchdown receptions.

Fidone has a strong case to make an immediate impact on the Giants, as their tight end room is relatively thin. Daniel Bellinger and Theo Johnson figure to be the main tight ends, but Fidone could quickly climb up the depth chart if he continues to impress during the summer.