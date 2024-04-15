Giants reportedly hosting versatile offensive lineman for 30 visit

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have made significant upgrades to their offensive line through free agency this offseason. However, the unit still has some room for improvement, which could come via the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft. While a first-round offensive lineman seems like an unlikely choice for the Giants, they could add talent to the unit on day two.

Giants reportedly hosting Arizona offensive lineman for a 30-visit

There will be plenty of talent still available in this deep offensive line class entering the second round of this year’s draft. Among those who could be on the board for the Giants in Round 2, offensive tackle Jordan Morgan out of Arizona University is especially intriguing.

According to Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report and The Draft Network, the Giants are hosting Morgan for a 30 visit on Monday. The Giants hold the No. 47 overall pick of the draft in the second round and could target Morgan with that selection or in a potential trade-up to the beginning of the round.

Jordan Morgan could bring versatility to the Giants’ offensive line

Morgan is a versatile offensive lineman who could be among the top prospects available on the second day of the draft. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound Arizona product is considered a “plug and play” athlete who could fill more than one position on the offensive line.

During his career at Arizona, Morgan primarily played left tackle. But his size and athleticism have some scouts projecting a move to the interior at the next level. He surrendered only 14 pressures and two sacks in 787 snaps at left tackle in 2023.

Pro Football Focus’s Trevor Sikkema ranked Morgan as the No. 5 offensive tackle in this year’s draft class:

“Morgan is one of the biggest risers from a year ago and, honestly, could have been a solid draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft if he didn’t tear his ACL in 2022,” Sikkem wrote. Morgan bounced back from his ACL injury and reaffirmed himself as one of the best offensive tackles in this year’s draft class.

Morgan is an elite athlete with positional versatility

At this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, Morgan put up elite athletic testing numbers. He ran a 5.04s 40-yard dash with a 9-foot-2-inch broad jump and 27 bench press reps. Morgan scored a 9.20 relative athletic score (RAS). His RAS score ranked 107 out of 1,330 offensive tackles from 1987 to 2024.

Morgan’s athleticism paired with his slightly undersized stature makes him a prospect with the upside to play more than one position. He has enough size to line up at offensive tackle in the NFL, but also doesn’t possess too much size to play on the interior as an offensive guard.

For a Giants team that can use depth at nearly every position on the offensive line, finding prospects who can play more than one of those positions is valuable. Morgan could compete for starting jobs at either guard spots or right tackle if he is drafted by the Giants. Or he could serve as depth along the line while continuing to develop to take over one of the starts jobs a couple of years down the road.