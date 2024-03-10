Giants reportedly eyeing Saquon Barkley replacements in free agency

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As running back Saquon Barkley hits the open market, it is increasingly apparent that he may have played his last game as a member of the New York Giants.

Therefore, they will need to find a serviceable replacement for the star, and ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested that they are already considering a few options:

“The Giants are still in the mix on a potential re-sign but are also looking at other options, such as Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler,” Fowler wrote.

The Giants will likely need to replace Saquon Barkley in 2024

There are a few premier names in the running back department who are free agents this offseason, including Derrick Henry and Josh Jacobs. The Giants opted not to place Barkley on the franchise tag for the second consecutive season, but unlike last summer when they worked out a deal before training camp, things feel different this year given the Giants’ disappointing 2023 season and the growing displeasure among running backs and their desire to get big paydays.

New York has never shown the inclination of handing Barkley a lucrative contract, as they signed quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract prior to the 2023 season instead of paying Barkley.

Going after someone like Pollard or Ekeler on the market would provide them with a serviceable replacement without placing a significant financial burden on their cap space situation. Of the two, Pollard stands out as the more enticing option.

Tony Pollard could provide a positive impact for the Giants

The 26-year-old Pollard has spent his first five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. He rushed for 1,005 yards and six touchdowns this past season and also logged a career-high 55 receptions and 311 yards as a receiving back.

Pollard could help enhance the Giants’ offense by giving them a reliable starting running back who can be used in a variety of ways. He recorded a career-best 56 first downs as a rusher this past season. The Giants as a team ranked just 23rd in rushing first downs this past season with only 97, so Pollard can be considered a good option to help move the ball downfield.

