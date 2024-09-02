Giants release wide receiver after signing Jakob Johnson to practice squad

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants made a few roster changes on Monday to kick off the week, waiving wide receiver Miles Boykin and placing fullback Jakob Johnson on the practice squad to take his place. Johnson had a few solid moments in the preseason, paving the way on several big runs and contributing on special teams.

Miles Boykin’s NFL Journey

Both players have faced tough journeys in the NFL, and here’s a closer look at their struggles and their fight to earn a roster spot.

Boykin began his NFL journey when he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. A standout player at Notre Dame, Boykin was known for his impressive size, athleticism, and ability to make contested catches. In Baltimore, he showcased his potential as a deep threat and a reliable target, especially during his rookie season. However, injuries and the Ravens’ run-heavy offensive scheme limited his opportunities to fully develop as a receiver.

Credit: Scott Rausenberger-USA TODAY Sports

After three seasons with the Ravens, Boykin was waived in 2022 and subsequently claimed by the Pittsburgh Steelers. In Pittsburgh, he found a new opportunity to contribute, particularly on special teams and as a depth receiver, aiming to revitalize his career with a fresh start in a different system.

Jakob Johnson’s Path to the NFL and Spot With the Giants

Jakob Johnson’s journey to the NFL is a remarkable story of perseverance and adaptability. Growing up in Stuttgart, Germany, he played football before moving to the United States to pursue his dream. Johnson played college football at the University of Tennessee, where he initially struggled to make an impact. However, his determination and hard work earned him a spot on the New England Patriots’ roster through the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program in 2019.

As a fullback, Johnson quickly proved his value with powerful blocking and versatility, becoming a reliable part of the Patriots’ offense over several seasons. His physical style of play and team-first mentality earned him respect and a role in the NFL, paving the way for other international players.

In 2022, Johnson signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he continued to showcase his skills and contribute both on offense and special teams, solidifying his place as a unique and inspiring success story in the league.

For now, Johnson holds a spot on the practice squad, but the Giants are always looking for upside and contributors, so his role may be cemented for now, but the grass is always greener.