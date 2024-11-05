Giants release once promising cornerback after making 5 starts

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are parting ways with a player that once had a lot of potential, as ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reported that they have released cornerback Nick McCloud on Tuesday.

McCloud appeared in seven games (five starts) but struggled to impact the secondary greatly. In pass coverage, he allowed nine receptions on 11 targets for 170 yards, an average of 18.9 yards per reception. He also allowed a touchdown and an opponent passer rating of 149.1.

McCloud also struggled tackling, recording a missed tackle percentage of 25%. The Giants’ secondary has had many flaws this season, including a lack of depth and a steep drop-off in production from Deonte Banks. McCloud was graded poorly defensively by PFF, including a 45.8 grade in run defense and a 50.1 overall grade.

McCloud was impactful on special teams, playing 116 snaps in that department. However, New York needs to prioritize fixing the secondary, and given that McCloud was playing on a $3 million deal, it made sense for New York to move on.

The Giants will have a massive need in the secondary this offseason

The Giants will now have a cornerback room of Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Adoree’ Jackson, and Dru Phillips. Greg Stroman Jr. figures to get more reps as the season progresses. Stroman was elevated from the practice squad for their Week 8 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he allowed two receptions on just three targets and recorded two tackles after filling in for Banks who was benched due to a lack of effort.

With the trade deadline approaching, it is unclear if the Giants will make a move to add in the secondary or if they will just simply look to add draft capital, but the cornerback position has now become a massive need for New York next season and beyond.