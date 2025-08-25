Giants reintroduce fan-favorite jerseys in uniform schedule release

The New York Giants announced that they are reintroducing a fan-favorite uniform combination that calls back to one of their most successful eras in franchise history.

Giants bringing back vintage color rush uniforms

The Giants posted on social media on Monday afternoon that their Vintage White color rush uniforms will return this season.

https://twitter.com/Giants/status/1960039477516349735

Big Blue introduced the first iteration of this uniform during Nike’s Color Rush initiative in 2016. They have since evolved into the “Vintage White” uniform that ditches the modern metallic blue on the helmet and reintroduces the navy shading that donned the Giants’ caps back in the Lawrence Taylor era of the 1980s.

The “Vintage White” uniform was absent from the team’s uniform lineup in 2024 but is making its return after a one-year hiatus.

Giants drop entire uniform schedule for 2025 season

In addition to announcing the return of the “Vintage White” uniform, the Giants also revealed their full uniform schedule for the 2025 season.

This season, the Giants will have two Legacy Games, rocking their throwback blue and red uniforms that also feature the navy helmets with the “GIANTS” watermarks. The Vintage White uniform will be worn twice as well.

They will be in their standard blue home uniforms seven times and in their standard away white uniforms six times.

The Giants’ full 2025 uniform schedule can be found HERE.