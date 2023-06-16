Giants’ receiving corps ranks near the bottom of the NFL per PFF

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) rushes in the first half against the Washington Football Team at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, in East Rutherford. Nyg Vs Was

The New York Giants revamped their offense this offseason, adding a plethora of talent to their skill positions. Despite adding the likes of Parris Campbell and Jalin Hyatt to their receiving corps, Pro Football Focus still views the Giants’ unit as one of the worst in the NFL.

Giants’ WR corps ranks 25th in the NFL per PFF

Campbell and Hyatt are the newcomers joining the likes of Darius Slayton and Isaiah Hodgins this season. Slayton, who has led New York in receiving yards in three of the last four seasons, signed a two-year extension with the team this offseason. Hodgins burst onto the scene midway through last season and is looking to take that next step as a Week 1 starter in Big Blue’s offense.

Behind these four starters are some competent veterans in Sterling Shepard, Jamison Crowder, and Collin Johnson. However, according to PFF, depth is not the issue.

“The Giants receiving room is deep, but the ceiling feels limited, at least compared to other teams,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema writes. “It’s a deep room that is still searching for its star WR1.”

While the Giants may not have a No. 1 receiver on their roster, they do have a player that could produce at a similar level.

Big Blue has big expectations for newly-acquired tight end Darren Waller. The former Raiders star is one of the best tight ends in the NFL when healthy and possesses a versatile skillset that allows him to align as a receiver.

New York did plenty of research on the draft’s top receiving prospects this offseason. Ultimately they landed on CB Deonte Banks in the first round but were lucky enough to steal Hyatt in Round 3.

Hyatt adds big-play ability to the Giants’ offense along with Campbell. These two new additions possess elite speed and a dynamic skill set that should propel New York to create more explosive plays.

Overall, the Giants’ receiving corps is a much-improved unit entering 2023. Though they make lack the star power to be viewed as one of the league’s best groups, they have plenty of depth and the potential to take a big step this season.