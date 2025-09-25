Giants receive positive Malik Nabers injury update

The New York Giants are ready to hand the keys to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart, who will make his first official NFL start this Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. For a franchise desperately searching for answers after a rough start, Dart represents a fresh chapter — and he won’t be walking into battle alone.

Nabers back on the field

The best news for the rookie is that he’ll have his top weapon, Malik Nabers, available. Nabers finished last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs with a shoulder injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice, sparking concern about his availability. But the 2024 first-round pick is set to return Thursday, giving Dart the go-to playmaker he’ll need against one of the league’s most punishing defenses.

Nabers showed just how explosive he can be when healthy, torching the Dallas Cowboys for 167 yards and two touchdowns earlier this season. Against Kansas City, however, he was limited to just two catches for 13 yards, highlighting both the injury concern and the Giants’ offensive struggles across the board.

Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Andrew Thomas provides crucial protection

Equally important for Dart’s debut is the presence of Andrew Thomas, who returned to the field last week against the Chiefs after rehabbing from Lisfranc surgery. Though he was on a snap count, Thomas was sharp in his limited action, locking down Chris Jones and keeping the pocket clean.

The Giants know that if Dart is to have a fighting chance against the Chargers’ ferocious pass rush, Thomas must anchor the left side with the same authority he displayed before injuries derailed his 2024 season. Pairing Thomas with veteran right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor gives the rookie something Giants quarterbacks haven’t had in years — trustworthy bookends on the offensive line.

A trial by fire against the Chargers

Dart’s first test won’t come easy. The Chargers boast one of the NFL’s most complete defenses, with speed off the edge and playmakers at every level. For a rookie quarterback, it’s like being tossed into the deep end of the pool — but at least he has the tools around him to stay afloat.

The Giants’ plan is simple: rely on Thomas to buy Dart time, trust Nabers to create separation, and give the rookie manageable reads. If that formula holds, Dart can settle in and show flashes of why the Giants drafted him to be their future under center.

Credit: Lucas Boland-USA TODAY Sports

Managing Nabers’ health

While Nabers will play Sunday, the Giants are already treating him as a long-term investment. He’s been nicked up throughout the summer and is expected to battle through bumps and bruises all year. The coaching staff plans to give him extra time to recover during the week, prioritizing his health for Sundays when Dart will need him most.

A new era begins

For the Giants, this isn’t just another game on the schedule — it’s a turning point. With Dart, Nabers, and Thomas finally on the field together, New York gets its first real look at what the future could hold. The Chargers’ defense may provide the toughest test imaginable, but for a team stuck in neutral, this is the spark they’ve been waiting for.