Giants re-signing RB Matt Breida as Saquon Barkley awaits extension

The New York Giants are re-signing backup running back Matt Breida to a one-year extension worth $2.3 million with incentives, per Jordan Schultz of theScore. The Giants are ensuring they have additional talent in their backfield as superstar RB Saquon Barkley awaits an extension after being hit with the franchise tag last week.

Breida signed with the Giants last offseason after spending the 2021 season in Buffalo while Giants head coach Brian Daboll served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. The 28-year-old running back must have instilled some confidence in Big Blue’s coaching staff, earning a $2.3 million salary for the upcoming season, far above the price tag of a veteran minimum contract.

Breaida appeared in all 17 games for the Giants last season, taking 54 carries for 220 yards and one touchdown. He also added something in the passing game, racking up 20 receptions for 118 yards.

Breida is a solid backup running back that could see more playing time in the 2023 season after playing well and earning a pay raise this season. A backfield featuring a one-two punch of Saquon Barkley and Matt Breida could be an efficient ground attack.

Re-signing Breida is unlikely to alter the Giants’ plans of extending Saquon Barkley. After tagging Barkley last week, the Giants have made it clear that they do plan to extend the 2022 Pro Bowler. Breida will continue playing in reserve of Barkley in 2023, barring any drastic changes.