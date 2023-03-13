Giants re-signing punter Jamie Gillan

Jan 8, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants punter Jamie Gillan (6) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are extending another core starter from the 2022 season. Punter Jamie Gillan and the Giants have agreed to terms on a two-year, $4 million deal that’s worth up to $5M with incentives, per Tom Pelissero.

Giants extending Jamie Gillan ahead of free agency

Jame Gillan was set to become a free agent this offseason following one season with the Giants. In 2022, Gillan punted the ball 74 times for New York, averaging 46.8 yards per punt. The 25-year-old also served as the special teams unit’s placeholder last season. Extending Gillan provides continuity for kicker Graham Gano entering the 2023 season.

The Scottish Hammer is a young, unfinished product that has plenty of power in his left leg, but could improve his touch and accuracy moving forward. Gillan’s nine touchbacks were the second-highest of any punter in 2022.

JAMIE GILLAN THE SCOTTISH HAMMER WITH A STUD KICK!!



Giants recover the fumble, that's a HUGE momentum shifter #NYG

Jamie Gillan spent the first three seasons of his career with the Cleveland Browns before signing with the New York Giants in 2022. Gillan will now spend the next two seasons of his career with New York, assuming he plays out this new incentive-laden contract.