Giants re-sign CB Darnay Holmes for depth on defense and special teams

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have been making quiet moves to fill out the depth on their roster this week. They continued that trend on Wednesday, re-signing 25-year-old cornerback Darnay Holmes to a one-year contract, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Giants re-sign CB Darnay Holmes

Holmes is entering his fifth season in the NFL after being drafted by the Giants in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While he has never ascended into a prominent role in the Giants’ defensive lineup, he has been a frequent contributor for them over the last four years.

Through the first four seasons of his career, Holmes has played in 54 games and made 11 starts for Big Blue. In 2023, he took a pay cut to stay with the team and compete as a depth piece. He didn’t make a single start last season but he was on the field for a career-high 45% of the team’s special teams snaps.

Although he only played 12% of the Giants’ defensive snaps in 2023, Holmes did grow into a new role on special teams. He has become one of New York’s key contributors in that facet of the game, so re-signing Holmes is a surprisingly crucial action.

READ MORE: Giants could take ‘pro-ready’ wide receiver in Round 2 of NFL Draft

Holmes has totaled 115 tackles, 15 pass defenses, and five interceptions in his career. He managed to snag a career-high two interceptions in 2023 despite being on the field for only 123 snaps.

As the Giants move in a new direction on defense in 2024, Holmes will likely maintain his role on the roster as one of the team’s defensive depth players and core special teamers.