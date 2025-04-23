Giants’ Possible Quarterback Draft Target Gets Blasted: ‘The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life’

Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have made it clear: they’re not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

From top-10 options to mid-round developmental prospects, general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have kept their scouting wide open. But recent noise surrounding one particular signal-caller is raising eyebrows across the league — and it’s not about his arm strength or pocket presence.

Sanders’ Stock in Question

Colorado standout Shedeur Sanders, once considered a possible top-five pick, is now the subject of a rather damning report. NFL insider Tom Pelissero relayed a scathing quote from an anonymous evaluator, saying:

“The worst formal interview I’ve ever been in in my life. He’s so entitled. He takes unnecessary sacks. He never plays on time. He has horrible body language. He blames teammates. But the biggest thing is, he’s not that good.”

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

It’s the kind of feedback that, even if exaggerated, sticks to a prospect’s draft profile like glue. Sanders’ supporters are understandably defensive, pointing to the timing — less than 48 hours before the draft — and the likelihood of smokescreens by teams hoping he falls to them later in the first round.

Reading Between the Lines

One quote, even one this brutal, shouldn’t outweigh years of tape and leadership at Colorado. Sanders posted an impressive 73.4% completion rate last season, threw for 4,133 yards, 37 touchdowns, and just 10 interceptions. His poise and accuracy stood out, even behind a leaky offensive line.

However, the criticisms aren’t new. He does hold onto the ball too long. His mobility, while solid, isn’t elite. And his decision-making can drift late in games. But labeling him as “entitled” and “blame-heavy” contradicts much of the public image he’s built — one of confidence, not arrogance.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Giants Doing Their Homework

The Giants have spent significant time evaluating Sanders — attending games, hosting private workouts, and doing the kind of legwork that suggests real interest. Still, a divided front office or lingering concerns about maturity or leadership could be enough to push them toward a safer pick at No. 3.

The Sanders storyline feels like it’s reaching a turning point. Whether it’s a legitimate red flag or just another pre-draft curveball, we’ll find out soon enough. But don’t be surprised if the Giants opt for the best player available and revisit the quarterback position later — perhaps someone a little less polarizing, but still promising.