Giants pass-rusher named top trade candidate at the deadline

The New York Giants are turning their season around after a shaky start. The defensive line has turned on the heat in recent weeks, finally living up to the hype and leading the Giants to a couple of crucial wins.

The emergence of the Giants’ defensive line has brought about trade speculation, though. With Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence, and Kayvon Thibodeaux leading the charge, some view fourth-year pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari as the odd man out. This has caused his name to be brought up in trade speculation.

Azeez Ojulari named to 2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox ranked Ojulari No. 5 on the 2024 NFL Trade Block Big Board:

“Pass-rusher Azeez Ojulari remains a sensible trade chip,” Knox wrote. “The fourth-year pro continues to be a defensive afterthought and depth behind Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brian Burns. Ojulari has played just 37 percent of the defensive snaps this season. In a larger role, however, he might thrive.

“The 2021 second-round pick had eight sacks as a rookie and another 5.5 sacks in his second season. It’s not outlandish to think he could replicate that production with a different team.”

Knox went on to list the San Fransisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons as potential suitors for Ojulari. The Falcons have tallied a league-low five sacks through five weeks and the 49ers recently placed Yetur Gross-Matos on injured reserve. Both teams might be interested in acquiring Ojulari, but would the Giants realistically be interested in trading him?

The Giants should hold onto Ojulari

Trading Ojulari wouldn’t make sense for the G-Men at the moment. This week it was announced that star third-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux would be week-to-week after having surgery on his wrist. Thibodeaux could even be a candidate for injured reserve while dealing with the injury, which could have a recovery time of four to six weeks.

With Thibodeaux sidelined, Ojulari will be back in the starting lineup and playing a crucial role for the Giants. Rather than offloading him for a draft pick, the Giants will need to rely on Ojulari to become a playmaker for their defense.

Ojulari is set to become a free agent next offseason. Then the Giants will need to decide whether or not to keep the 24-year-old pass rusher. But instead of looking at him as a trade candidate, the G-Men might actually look at Ojulari as a candidate for extension.

Sure, he never reached his full potential as a premier edge rusher in the first four seasons of his career. However, there might still be something left to unlock in Ojulari. Plus, he has been solid in a rotational pass-rush role. Depth is key on the defensive line and Ojulari is still an ascending player. The Giants would be foolish to move him at the deadline.