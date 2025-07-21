Giants’ once-promising tight end could be fighting for his job at training camp

The New York Giants might have a difficult decision to make at tight end. With training camp kicking off this week, the Giants will begin to re-order their depth chart for the upcoming 2025 season. By the end of the summer, they will need to make roster cuts and ultimately, make tough decisions on who to let go.

Is Daniel Bellinger on the roster bubble?

The Giants are confident in second-year TE Theo Johnson to continue blossoming this season as their starter. Behind him, however, is a competition for the backup spot on the depth chart.

Former third-round pick Daniel Bellinger seems in line to be the second-string tight end. However, that could change over the course of training camp.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Competing alongside Bellinger will be veterans Chris Manhertz, Greg Dulcic, and rookie seventh-round pick Thomas Fidone II. All three of these tight ends are cheaper to keep around than Bellinger and, thus, could dethrone him.

The Giants could release Bellinger for cap relief

Releasing Bellinger would save the Giants $3.4 million in cap space, per Over The Cap. That might not seem like a lot at first, but considering the Giants have only $3.8 million in total cap space entering training camp, any savings would be impactful.

Bellinger is the team’s highest-paid tight end on the current roster despite not being projected as a starter. That discrepancy could motivate New York to release him for cap relief.

Although he is a solid backup, the difference in quality between Bellinger and the next-best guy could prove to be negligible, making the $3.4 million in cap relief all the more attractive.

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

As a rookie in 2022, Bellinger was impressive, totaling 30 receptions for 268 yards and three total touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing) in only 12 games. However, since then, he has seen his playing time steadily decline.

He has not scored a touchdown since 2022 and received a career-low 17 targets in 2024, totaling just 125 yards on 14 receptions.

Bellinger’s role has diminished each season he has been in the league. Now, with a crowded tight end room entering training camp, he could find himself on the outs.