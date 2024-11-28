Giants once again blew an opportunity to gain draft capital at the trade deadline

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants once again missed an opportunity, and this time, it involved linebacker Azeez Ojulari. The 24-year-old edge rusher has been placed on injured reserve with a toe injury, marking yet another chapter in a season filled with mismanagement and poor decision-making.

Given Ojulari’s injury history and impending free agency, the Giants should have traded him at the deadline when they had the chance. Now, they risk losing him for nothing, a decision that reflects poorly on the team’s roster management strategy.

Ojulari’s Upside and Inconsistencies

Ojulari came into the NFL as a promising second-round pick in the 2021 draft, and he made an immediate impact. His rookie season saw him rack up eight sacks, and his ability to create pressure off the edge seemed to position him as a foundational piece for the Giants’ defense. However, injuries have plagued his career ever since.

Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In 2022, Ojulari was limited to just seven games due to lower-body issues, and while he managed 5.5 sacks in that short span, the lack of availability has been a recurring theme. Fast forward to 2024, and Ojulari has struggled to stay on the field again. Before being placed on IR, he had 7.0 sacks on the season, representing solid production but a tough blow in a contract year.

Why the Giants Should Have Traded Him

The trade deadline presented the Giants with an opportunity to get value for Ojulari, but they opted to hold onto him despite the writing on the wall. With free agency looming, it’s highly unlikely that Ojulari will return to the team in 2025. Not only has he been relegated to a rotational role, but the Giants’ inconsistent pass rush and lack of a cohesive defensive identity make it clear that a long-term investment in Ojulari is not in the cards.

By not moving him at the deadline, the Giants failed to capitalize on a player who could have brought back valuable draft capital or a depth piece in return.

Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Given his potential to be a starter elsewhere and the demand for edge rushers across the league, there’s little doubt that teams would have been interested in taking a chance on him. Instead, the Giants held on, and now Ojulari is sidelined once again, his trade value effectively reduced to zero.

The Likely Outcome: Walking for Nothing

As things stand, Ojulari is expected to hit the free agent market this offseason, and the Giants may not match any competitive offers. Teams in need of edge-rushing depth or looking for a reclamation project will likely offer him a modest deal, betting on his upside and ability to produce when healthy. Meanwhile, the Giants will receive no compensation for a player they once viewed as a cornerstone of their defense.

It’s possible the injury hurts his price tag, and the Giants are able to bring him back, but at this point, GM Joe Schoen has been keen to let players walk in free agency.