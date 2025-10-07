Giants’ offensive tackle is reminding everyone why he is the team’s most important player

The New York Giants have enjoyed improved offensive line play in recent weeks after getting a massive reinforcement in Week 3. The return of Andrew Thomas has rejuvenated the unit and demonstrated to the team once again why Thomas is among the most important players on New York’s roster.

Andrew Thomas is proving his value to the Giants again

Since Thomas returned in Week 3, the Giants’ offensive line has seen a massive improvement in performance, spearheaded by the star left tackle.

Thomas has surrendered zero sacks, zero hurries, zero quarterback hits, and zero pressures across three games. On 95 pass-blocking snaps, he has yet to let the defender get home.

Across 82 run-blocking snaps, Thomas has earned a 79.2 PFF Run-Blocking Grade. His overall PFF Grade sits at an elite 85.9 — ranking fourth among 114 qualifying offensive tackles.

The Giants’ offensive line rose four spots in PFF’s Week 5 rankings. They named Thomas the unit’s best player and cited him among the reasons for their improvements in the rankings.

Without Thomas on the field last season and for the beginning of this season, the Giants’ offensive line looked lost. But, since his return, the unit has improved substantially, giving rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart time to operate in the pocket.

Thomas has returned to remind everyone why he is the team’s most valuable and important player. Few positions can impact the game as much as left tackle, and Thomas is proving again that he is an elite left tackle and a foundational piece for the Giants.