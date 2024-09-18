Giants offensive line moving up in PFF’s latest rankings

Credit: Luke Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been the team’s kryptonite for the better part of the last decade. This offseason, general manager Joe Schoen made it a point to upgrade the unit, and things seem to finally be trending in the right direction. The Giants’ offensive line moved up the rankings in Pro Football Focus’s recent evaluation of all 32 offensive lines in the NFL.

The Giants’ offensive line ranked 26th in the NFL in PFF’s latest rankings

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

PFF recently published its latest weekly ranking of all 32 NFL teams’ offensive lines and the Giants found themselves moving up the list. Big Blue ranked 26th in the NFL, an improvement from their No. 29 ranking last week. The G-Men’s O-Line has made significant progress and ranks among the best pass-protecting units in the NFL:

“The Giants’ offensive line ranked just 30th in PFF pass-blocking efficiency score last season but now places ninth after two weeks in 2024,” PFF’s Zoltán Buday wrote. “The unit has allowed 17 pressures — including two sacks — on 80 dropbacks.”

PFF highlighted two standout performers for Big Blue’s offensive line, including newcomer Jon Runyan Jr. who the Giants signed to start at left guard this offseason:

“Jon Runyan kept a clean sheet against the Commanders, not allowing a single pressure in New York’s Week 2 loss. The former Green Bay Packers lineman is allowing pressure on 2.4% of dropbacks this season, which is on pace to be the best rate of his career.”

The other standout performer highlighted was, unsurprisingly, left tackle Andrew Thomas:

“Thomas has surrendered just one pressure over the first two weeks, albeit a sack. His 91.9 PFF pass-blocking grade through two weeks leads all NFL offensive linemen.”

Thomas was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 and enters each NFL season with high expectations. So far, he is delivering on the hype, and continuing to play at a high level. Thomas is among the Giants’ most valuable players and plays a key role in the success of the offense.

With the improved play of the Giants’ offensive line should come an improved statistical output from quarterback Daniel Jones. The Giants are in a bit of a hole with an 0-2 start to the season. Perhaps the offensive line can be a catalyst to turn things around and start stacking some wins on the campaign.