Giants News October 14-15: On the hunt for wide receivers, offensive lineman rising to the occasion

Joe Schoen’s bold move in 2024 has transformed New York’s defense. The acquisition of Brian Burns from Carolina—traded for a second-rounder, a fifth and a pick swap—has paid off handsomely. Burns is already producing at a Defensive Player of the Year level, hauling in 7 sacks and 23 pressures over six games. That trade elevated the Giants’ front into one of the fiercest pass rushes in the league, and now he’s not only the face of their defense but a standard by which others are measured.

Despite speculation from PFF that Kayvon Thibodeaux and Jermaine Eluemunor could be on the move, New York’s brain trust should loudly reject the notion. Thibodeaux is having a breakthrough season, while Eluemunor has stabilized the right side of the line. Their value isn’t confined to stats—it’s the message they send to the locker room. Trading either would risk the momentum the Giants have built, and some underperforming youth might be more prudent to move.

The Giants may open the door to moves as the November deadline nears. Names appearing in trade chatter include quarterback Russell Wilson, RB Devin Singletary, and OL Evan Neal. With Jaxson Dart firmly the starter, Wilson’s potential trade value is under discussion. Neal has been inactive all season, and Singletary has fallen in the depth chart behind younger backs. New York will need to balance shedding salary and extracting value without erasing depth.

While talk often centers on Chris Olave or Jakobi Meyers, the Giants have reportedly laid groundwork to explore Rashid Shaheed from New Orleans. Shaheed’s ultra-low drop rate (1.6 percent) and versatility across slot and boundary snaps make him an appealing under-the-radar upgrade. In a receiving room thinned by injury, his consistent hands and ability to stretch the field would bring a stabilizing element to Dart’s arsenal without requiring a blockbuster trade.

Once labeled a draft disappointment, center John Michael Schmitz is breaking out this season. After returning from injury struggles and early inconsistencies, he’s allowed zero sacks through six weeks and surrendered just seven pressures. His development locks down the middle for a Giants line that had been a weakness for years. With Andrew Thomas back and the trenches trending upward, Schmitz’s steady ascendancy might be a foundational story for New York.