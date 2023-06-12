Giants’ newly-signed CB flying under the radar

Jan 8, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) is tackled by Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) after making a reception at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Tork Mason/USA Today NETWORK-Wisconsin

The New York Giants signed CB Amani Oruwariye this offseason to a one-year deal to bolster their secondary depth. Oruwariye is coming off a disappointing 2022 season in which he was benched after a string of subpar performances. Entering 2023, Oruwariye is flying under the radar and looking to put together a bounce-back campaign with his new team.

Prior to his benching in 2022, Oruwariye was viewed as one of the best young cornerbacks in the league. His 2021 season was incredible as the Penn State product snagged six interceptions to go along with 11 passes defended and 57 combined tackles in 14 games.

Amani Oruwariye might be the best player in the @NFL that you haven't noticed yet@AmaniO | @Lions pic.twitter.com/4PYjqzc2Le — NFL on CBS ? (@NFLonCBS) July 13, 2022

Oruwariye was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and spent the first four seasons of his career with them before signing with Big Blue this offseason. At 27 years old, Oruwariye still has plenty left in the tank as he enters his first season with the Giants.

About a month after signing Oruwariye, the Giants selected CB Deonte Banks in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft. This acquisition pushes Oruwariye down the depth chart, however, he is still fighting for playing time at OTAs.

Oruwariye made the “play of the day” at Giants practice last week, nabbing an interception for a would-be pick-six. More plays like that throughout the summer could put the young cornerback back on the radar.

At 6-foot-2, 205 pounds with a 4.4s 40-yard dash time, Oruwariye has the prototypical blend of size and athleticism for an outside press cornerback. According to PFF, Oruwariye saw his passer rating improve from 108.5 as a rookie to 96.0 in year two and 60.2 in year three. Things fell apart in year four, but Oruwariye is looking to turn things around in New York for year five.