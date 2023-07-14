Giants: New WR Parris Campbell can be the offense’s Swiss Army Knife in 2023

New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) participates in drills on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

The New York Giants made it a priority to add speed to their offense this offseason, acquiring a slew of dynamic playmakers. Parris Campbell is one of the newcomers who is bringing elite speed to New York. In Week 18 of the 2022 season, Campbell recorded the single fastest speed in the league as a ball carrier, clocking in at 22.11 mph, per Next Gen Stats.

The Giants signed Campbell on an incentive-laden one-year contract this offseason. He may not be receiving as much attention as some of their more high-profile signings, but Campbell could be the Giants’ secret weapon on offense in 2023.

How Parris Campbell will fit into the Giants’ offense

Campbell is a 6-foot, 208-pound receiver that ran a 4.31s 40-yard dash at the Combine in 2019. His speed shows up on the field as Campbell creates significant yardage after the catch. 277 of his 623 receiving yards in 2022 came after the catch.

Though he has struggled with injuries throughout his career, Campbell stayed healthy in 2022 and put together his best season yet. He played in all 17 games and totaled 63 receptions for 623 yards and three touchdowns.

Campbell is a versatile playmaker, primarily aligning from the slot but also possessing the ability to line up out wide. In addition to playing receiver, Campbell also has 11 rushing attempts and 108 yards to his name. The Giants have shown an interest in lining Campbell up in the backfield on occasion.

Parris Campbell took snaps at running back during minicamp

During the final day of minicamp in June, Campbell did individual work with the running backs.

“I did it some in Indy,” Campbell said to the NY Daily News. “But it’s really my high school and my college background. It’s not new to me. It’s something I like to do because they’re using me in different ways. I feel like that’s something that I’m good at, too. Getting some reps back there is good.”

Pictured below is Campbell participating in drills after taking a handoff from the running back position:

New York Giants wide receiver Parris Campbell (0) participates in drills on day two of mandatory minicamp at the Giants training center on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in East Rutherford.

Parris Campbell is bringing elite speed to the Giants’ offense

Campbell’s background as a rusher from college and high school could finally be utilized in 2023 as New York looks to get creative with his skillset. His speed will be impactful but his ability to act as a Swiss Army Knife will elevate the offense to new heights.

“I mean, we’ve got speed all across the board,” Campbell said per the New York Post. “It’s speed that can do a lot of different things. It’s not just guys running in a straight line fast, it’s ball in the hands fast. In their routes fast. We complement each other. I’m excited for what’s to come.”

As the Giants look to be faster and create more explosive plays on offense in 2023, Campbell will play a big part in their efforts as he unleashes a versatile skillset to generate big plays.