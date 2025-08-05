Giants new defensive lineman is playing a unique role: ‘F–king s–t up’

The New York Giants are aiming to improve their run defense in 2025 after struggling in that regard a season ago.

Bolstering the trenches was a top priority for New York this offseason. The free-agency addition of EDGE Chauncey Golston should help their defensive line stop the run this season.

Giants want Chauncey Golston to play a unique role

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

In an interview with Jared Schwartz of The New York Post, Golston explained what he understands to be his role with the Giants.

“Setting edges and f–king s–t up,” Golston told Schwartz.

That is what the Giants’ coaches have been preaching to Golston since he arrived this offseason. The 27-year-old signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Big Blue as a rotational pass-rusher/depth defensive lineman.

Golston can help improve the Giants’ run defense

In 2024, the Giants’ capability to stop the run was one of the defense’s biggest weaknesses. They allowed 136.2 rushing yards per game, ranking their run defense 27th in the NFL.

Golston is hoping he can help improve that unit this season. Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Golston totaled career-highs with 56 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks.

Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

According to Pro Football Focus, he also recorded 21 “stops” on runs — what PFF categorizes as plays that are considered a failure for the offense (h/t The New York Post). That ranked 13th most among all edge rushers in 2024.

At 6-foot-5, 268 pounds, Golston has the size and strength to play both on the edge and the interior of the defensive line. His versatility and run-stopping prowess should help the Giants’ defensive line improve in more ways than one this season.