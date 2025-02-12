Giants need second-year safety to take a big leap in 2025

Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ secondary is young and inexperienced. This offseason, they will aim to upgrade the defensive backfield with reinforcements through free agency and in the draft.

However, the Giants also need their current group of defensive backs to show developmental progress in 2025. One of the defense’s most important players entering the new year is second-year safety Tyler Nubin

The Giants need Tyler Nubin to step up big in 2025

The Giants drafted Nubin in the second round of the 2024 NFL draft. As a rookie, Nubin was impressive, totaling 98 combined tackles and four tackles for loss across 13 starts. He had his rookie season cut short due to an injury, however, prior to that injury, Nubin was among the Giants’ most heavily utilized players.

Nubin played 790 defensive snaps (96%) as a rookie, demonstrating the coaching staff’s trust in his ability to perform at a high level as a rookie.

Nubin was named a top breakout candidate

Entering his second season, Nubin is viewed as a top breakout candidate by Pro Football Focus:

“As part of a loaded 2024 draft class, Nubin shined by himself with a 76.0 PFF run-defense grade and a 79.4 PFF tackling grade,” PFF’s Bradley Locker wrote. “Ironically, his issues arose in coverage, where he was unbelievable in 2023 at Minnesota, with a 90.1 PFF coverage grade. Anticipate Nubin playing a more complete game in his second season, particularly if New York can upgrade its cornerback room.”

Fellow starting safety Jason Pinnock is slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. This only increases the pressure on Nubin to take that leap next season and continue to develop into a quality starter.