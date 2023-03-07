Giants named top landing spot for safety Jordan Poyer

Jan 22, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer (21) attempts to strip the ball from Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) as he runs a catch in for a touchdown in the first quarter during an AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants were recently named a fit for free agent safety Jordan Poyer this offseason. Kevin Patra of NFL.com listed the Giants as a top landing spot for Poyer ahead of the 2023 free-agency period. As Patra describes, Poyer would bring “bring a veteran presence, versatility, and playmaking” to the back end of the Giants’ defense.

Giants could be a top fit for S Jordan Poyer

Jordan Poyer is only one season removed from a 2021 First-Team All-Pro selection. Despite missing four games with an injury this season, Poyer still managed to total four interceptions, eight passes defended, 63 combined tackles, and four tackles for loss en route to a 2022 Pro Bowl selection.

The Bills’ safety has been a captain of their defense for several seasons and would instantly be one of the Giants’ defensive leaders if signed in free agency. New York may be in need of a leader on the back end if team captain Julian Love departs this offseason.

Love is a free agent this spring following a career year in 2022. The 24-year-old safety totaled career-highs in combined tackles (124), tackles for loss (six), and interceptions (two). Now the Giants must decide whether or not to extend Love.

If the Giants do lose Julian Love in free agency, they will have a big need at the safety position and Jordan Poyer could be a replacement option. “Predicting Poyer to the Giants feels too simple,” Pro Football Focus says, highlighting the Bills veteran’s connection to Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll. Schoen was the assistant GM of the Bills when Poyer was signed by Buffalo in 2017. Poyer spent 2017-2022 playing for a Bills team that featured Daboll on its coaching staff. That familiarity could attract Poyer to the Big Apple.

PFF listed the Giants as their 2023 team prediction for the free agent safety, saying “Poyer would be able to fill” the hole that could be left behind by Julian Love and Tony Jefferson. The two Giants safeties are both set to hit the open market next week.

Poyer ranked 19th on PFF’s list of top 50 free agents heading into this offseason. Signing Jordan Poyer makes sense for the New York Giants, especially considering the 32-year-old could be had on a team-friendly contract. Spotrac projects an estimated market value of $11 million on average annual salary for Poyer this offseason. Signing Poyer to a three-year, $33 million contract could be reasonable for Big Blue.