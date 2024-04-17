Giants named one of Bill Belichick’s desired landing spots for next offseason

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is entering a crucial third season with the team. After a disappointing 2023 season, Daboll and company are under pressure to respond with some wins in 2024.

Adding to the pressure on Daboll to deliver is the reported interest in the Giants’ head-coaching job from legendary coach Bill Belichick. The New England Patriots parted ways with the six-time Super Bowl champion head coach this offseason. Ultimately, however, Belichick did not land another job, and now seems to have his eyes set on the Giants’ head-coaching job in 2025.

Bill Belichick lists the Giants as one of his desired landing spots next offseason

In a recent ESPN article, Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler broke down Belichick’s failed job hunt after parting ways with the Patriots this offseason. They also shared some insight on Belichick’s plans for next offseason as he prepares to return to the sidelines:

“He is believed to be biding his time until next January for openings on teams he has told confidants he would be interested in coaching: the Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants.”

Not only is Belichick interested in returning to New York to coach the Giants, but he is also circling the majority of the NFC East as his desired landing zone. All three teams, the Giants, Cowboys, and Eagles, have head coaches entering make-or-break campaigns in 2024.

READ MORE: Could the Giants trade for disgruntled Broncos WR1?

Could Belichick wind up coaching the Giants in 2025?

Belichick’s mutual respect with the New York Giants organization and owner John Mara is well-documented. The legendary head coach first found success in the NFL on the Giants’ sidelines as their defensive coordinator from 1985 to 1990. Belichick coached some of the best Giants defenses of all time and won two Super Bowls with New York.

A reunion between the Giants and Belichick would be an incredible storyline in the NFL. However, it is contingent on New York having another bad season under Daboll’s leadership. Daboll can put all Belichick speculation to rest if he delivers a winning season in 2024.