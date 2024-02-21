Giants named ‘best team fit’ for Jets free-agent pass rusher

The New York Giants will need to look for ways to improve their pass rush this offseason and could utilize the free agency market to bolster their unit. One name that stands out as a potential target for Big Blue is New York Jets impending free agent Bryce Huff.

The Giants could be a perfect fit for Jets’ Bryce Huff in free agency

Opposite of Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants lack a second pass-rusher who can get after the quarterback with consistency. Huff could fit the bill for the Giants and make the move to the other locker room in MetLife Stadium.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently named the Giants as Huff’s “best team fit” in free agency this offseason:

“With a new defensive coordinator in Shane Bowen, the Giants would benefit from adding Huff — a flamethrower off the edge — to play opposite Kayvon Thibodeaux,” Matt Bowen wrote. “Last season with the Jets, Huff produced 10 sacks and logged a pass rush win rate of 21.8% (eighth in the league). The Giants, meanwhile, were tied for 28th in sacks with 34.”

Huff is among the NFL’s best young pass rushers and combining him with Thibodeaux could be a scary proposition for opposing offenses. Thibodeaux finished the 2023 season with a career-high 11.5 sacks and is entering the third season of his career with high expectations.

Meanwhile, Huff is entering year five, coming off the best season of his career. He racked up 10 sacks in 2023, setting a new career-high in a contract year. Huff’s efforts this past season should land him a hefty payday this offseason.

According to Spotrac, Huff has a projected market value of $9.2 million on average annual salary. He’s projected to land a deal worth around $36.85 million over four years. This would be a steep financial commitment for the Giants to make, however, adding Huff to the lineup could serve as a significant upgrade to their defense.

Finding more consistency will be a major goal for Thibodeaux in 2024 and having another solid pass-rusher in the lineup alongside him could help. If the Giants decide to address their pass rush through free agency, Huff will be among their top options on the open market.