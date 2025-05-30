Giants’ most overlooked defender is gearing up for a major bounce-back season

The New York Giants’ defense suffered a severe regression in 2024. After an impressive 2023 campaign, the unit took a step back.

Many of their standout performers from the 2023 season either struggled with injuries or failed to live up to expectations. LB Bobby Okereke did both.

Okereke was spectacular in 2023, his first season with the Giants after signing a four-year, $40 million deal in free agency. But after a step back in 2024, Okereke is priming for a major bounce-back 2025 season.

Giants LB Bobby Okereke excited to return with strengthened defense

As the Giants kicked off OTAs this week, the excitement began to generate around the new-look team and its players. Okereke felt it.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I’m excited,” Okereke told the media on Wednesday, per The New York Post. “It just shows the emphasis, the front office putting on this defense, the championships of this organization have won. They’ve talked about how prolific those defenses are, so that’s where we’re starting those building blocks. Setting the foundation for that.’’

Nearly all of the great defenses of the Giants’ past have featured a dominant pass rush, and often a quality linebacker, too. This year’s team has that same shape.

Has Okereke’s regression been overblown?

In 2023, Okereke was sensational, totaling 149 combined tackles and 11 tackles for loss in 17 starts.

He followed that up with 93 combined tackles and six tackles for loss in only 12 games as an injury ended his second season with the Giants prematurely.

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Okereke’s stat line in 2024 was a step down, but it was still respectable. Perhaps his regression might have been an overblown notion, as Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus recently suggested:

”Despite some perception that Okereke had an off year in Shane Bowen’s system this past season, his metrics tell a much different story. Even though he dealt with a herniated disc that ended his season early, Okereke finished with the 12th-highest PFF overall grade (74.9) among qualifying linebackers.

“Having posted three straight seasons eclipsing a 73.0 PFF overall grade, Okereke is a model of consistency at one of the most volatile positions in the game, and will be again should his recovery go well.”

PFF ranked Okereke the No. 6 linebacker in the league entering 2025.

Among the top players at his position, Okereke is a valuable member of the Giants’ defense. Having him back at full strength in 2025 will spark a bounce back season for the defense as a whole.