Giants might’ve snagged a late-round gem at safety

The New York Giants may have landed a late-round gem at the safety position during the 2023 NFL Draft. With the 254th overall pick in the draft, New York selected safety Gervarrius Owens out of Houston. Despite being selected so late in the draft, Owens is a solid developmental prospect with enough upside to make him a potential draft gem.

Gervarrius Owens could be a Giants draft steal

Giants newly-drafted safety Gervarrius Owens is an athletic defensive back with incredible developmental upside. Owens boasts an elite relative athletic score (RAS) of 9.21 after running a 4.57s 40-yard dash to go along with explosive short shuttle (4.09s) and 3-cone (6.75s) times.

The 6-foot, 193-pound safety started 41 games during his four-year collegiate career with Houston. Owens is a defensive back with experience and leadership qualities as Houston’s 2022 Team Captain.

I’m not just a half-safety or a box safety. I’m not somebody that can only play man or zone. You can’t box me in. I consider myself to be a well-rounded player and athlete. I can do a little bit of everything. Gervarrius Owens on his playing style via The Draft Network

During his final collegiate season, Owens totaled 74 tackles, eight passes defended, and one interception. Lance Zierlein of NFL.com described Owens as “a willing and physical hitter,” giving him a Round 4 draft projection. Considering his mid-round projection, the Giants found solid value with Owens in the final round of the draft.

While he may possess all the physical abilities to be a solid safety at the next level, Owens is not without his flaws. According to Zierlein, Owens “lacks the field vision and instincts to become a consistent playmaker from man or zone.”

Zierlein also mentions in his pre-draft report that Owens “takes suspect angles to the football and has too many missed tackles after the catch and in run support.”

Owens’ cornerback experience makes him solid in man coverage. However, his inconsistent tackling and field vision might hold him back from being a playmaker at the next level. But Owens’ versatility and coverage abilities should afford him the opportunity to receive some playing time and hopefully carve out a role on the Giants’ defense.