Giants might watch former Bills star wideout land with another team

The New York Giants know better than most how fast depth at wide receiver can vanish during an NFL season.

Injuries, inconsistency, or one bad matchup can leave even the best teams searching for help — especially come November.

That’s why when Gabe Davis came available, the Giants did what smart teams do: they kicked the tires and brought him in for a visit.

The 26-year-old veteran wideout is coming off a rough year but still holds enough intrigue to spark interest across the league.

Davis hits the market after brief Jaguars stint

Gabe Davis signed a three-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars last offseason, hoping to become a featured outside threat.

Instead, his time there lasted just one injury-shortened year after he tore his meniscus during Week 11 of the 2024 season.

Jacksonville released Davis with a failed injury designation, cutting bait and saving cap space in the process.

He now hits the market looking to prove he’s healthy and still has something left in the tank — maybe even a bounce-back.

A visit with New York that ended quietly

The Giants brought Gabe Davis in for a visit recently, evaluating the former Bills standout as a depth piece for their offense.

No deal was struck, and Davis left without a contract — a sign that both sides may have been hesitant to commit.

New York may prefer to lean into their youth movement at wide receiver, with Jalin Hyatt expected to play a bigger role.

Hyatt’s speed and potential give the team something dynamic, and they may not want to muddy the waters with a veteran.

Davis heading to a new opportunity?

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Davis is now on his way to visit the New Orleans Saints, a team needing help.

The Saints can offer something the Giants might not: immediate playing time and a clearer path to offensive snaps.

For a player like Davis, who is trying to rebuild value and showcase his health, that could be the deciding factor.

He may not be the 2022 version who posted 983 yards and eight touchdowns, but he still brings size and red zone threat.

Giants playing the long game at receiver

New York’s decision not to sign Davis doesn’t mean the door is closed — just that the timing may not be right.

If Davis doesn’t find a deal or gets cut again in camp, the Giants could circle back depending on how their roster looks.

At this stage, their focus seems squarely on letting Hyatt, Wan’Dale Robinson, and other young receivers grow into bigger roles.

There’s always a temptation to bring in known commodities, but sometimes the upside lies in letting young guys take the reins.

