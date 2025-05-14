Giants might have ‘special’ tight end blossoming in their midst

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been aiming to rebuild their offense. The unit was pitiful last season, finishing 31st in scoring.

However, there are reasons for optimism entering 2025. The Giants upgraded at quarterback, giving their young nucleus of playmakers a chance to be maximized.

One of the team’s exciting youngsters is second-year tight end Theo Johnson. He could be in store for a breakout this season.

Giants might have a special young talent at tight end

As a rookie, Johnson began to flash his potential. He totaled 29 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown. The 2024 fourth-round pick seemed to get better every week.

“I’m super excited to get to work and get going here, because I think I have a potential to be a really special player here,” Johnson said last offseason.

He began to realize that potential as a rookie, earning the starting job just weeks into the season.

Unfortunately, an injury ended Johnson’s rookie campaign prematurely, sidelining him for the final five games of the season.

Johnson could take a step forward this season

Johnson is primed and ready for a bounce back. The Giants added tight end Thomas Fidone II in the seventh round of the draft this offseason, but outside of that, the position went largely untouched.

This opens things up for Johnson who will compete with Fidone and Daniel Bellinger for the top role in the lineup.

As expected for the rest of the Giants’ offense, the improved quarterback position should spark growth from Johnson. Russell Wilson figures to be a major upgrade over what the Giants had last season.

If Johnson can stay healthy, his 6-foot-6 frame could be put to good use by a veteran quarterback such as Wilson.