Giants might have found a gem in the seventh round with athletic tight end

The New York Giants added depth to their tight end room this offseason, selecting Thomas Fidone II in the seventh round of this year’s draft.

Seventh-round picks seldom enter the NFL with high expectations, and many of them don’t even make the final roster at the end of the summer. However, the outlook is different for Fidone.

Giants might have found a gem in TE Thomas Fidone II

Fidone has stood out through the first two days of camp. The former Nebraska product went viral on Thursday for an incredible one-handed touchdown grab he made during one-on-ones.

This was arguably the best catch of camp thus far. Fidone has an opportunity to earn a roster spot in the Giants’ crowded tight end room this offseason if he can continue to flash throughout training camp and into the preseason.

Fidone has had an impressive summer

Fidone was in attendance this offseason at Tight End University, led by George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Travis Kelce. In his opinion, he made a strong impression during the camp. Fidone told reporters that Kelce offered high praise:

“He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good.”

Throughout his collegiate career, Fidone struggled with injuries. Coming out of high school, he was the top tight end in his recruiting class, ranking ahead of Las Vegas Raiders star Brock Bowers.

He took a winding and difficult road to get to the NFL, but now that he is here, Fidone is not taking it for granted. The Giants might have found an overlooked youngster with a chip on his shoulder and incredible athleticism in Fidone.