The Giants did not take Arvell Reese fifth overall to make him another polite linebacker who cleans up somebody else’s mess. That would be malpractice. I do not think they drafted him for tidy football.

Arvell Reese is coming off the kind of Ohio State season that makes coaches start doodling weird pressure looks in June: 69 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks, five quarterback hurries, and two pass breakups. He is too big to treat like a safety, too explosive to bury inside, and too raw to just hand the whole defense to on Day 1, which is exactly what makes him interesting.

The Giants can start him as an off-ball linebacker and still keep the pass-rush toy in the box. Tremaine Edmunds being next to him helps a ton, because a rookie with this much range needs a grown-up next to him when the formation starts moving and the quarterback starts lying.

The Giants should make Reese earn the chaos

I would start Reese with the simple stuff, and I do not mean that as an insult. Let him run, scrape over blocks, carry backs, erase angles, and get through September without looking like every shift and motion is a pop quiz.

Then you start sneaking in the good stuff. Mugged-up pressure looks, late green-dog rushes, edge snaps in obvious passing situations, simulated pressure packages where the quarterback has to find No. 5 before the ball is even snapped. Those are the wrinkles that turn Reese into more than a stat sheet linebacker.

The Giants cannot hide from the top-five label

Here is the uncomfortable part: Reese will be judged like a premium pick because he is one. Off-ball linebackers taken that high have to wreck possessions. Tackles five yards downfield will not sell the pick, no matter how clean the box score looks.

The Giants do not need every answer by Week 1. They need a plan with some nerve. If Harbaugh and Dennard Wilson get the pacing right, Reese can be one of those defenders who makes an offense feel like the call sheet shrank. If they baby him too long, everybody is going to notice.