Giants to meet with versatile Michigan offensive lineman ahead of pro day

The New York Giants are sending a contingent of scouts and assistant coaches to the University of Michigan’s pro day. They have expressed significant interest in many Michigan prospects during the pre-draft process.

Most recently, the Giants have expressed interest in Michigan offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart. They will hold a private meeting with Barnhart on Friday as they prepare to scout him and the rest of Michigan’s draft prospects at the upcoming pro day.

According to Justin Melo of The Draft Network, the Giants were among several teams to hold private meetings with Barnhart this week. Barnhart met with the Los Angeles Rams and Baltimore Ravens on Thursday and will meet privately with the Seattle Seahawks and New York Giants on Friday before Michigan’s pro day. The Wolverines lineman is garnering plenty of interest from teams around the league.

What could Barnhart bring to the Giants?

Barnhart could be a potential day-three pick target for the Giants. The 6-foot-4, 306-pound lineman has a day-three projection despite his interest from several teams in the pre-draft process.

The Giants value versatility on the offensive line — one of Barnhart’s greatest traits. He made 31 career starts during his time with Michigan at left tackle, right tackle, left guard, and right guard. Having a developmental offensive lineman on the roster who can play four of the five positions will give new offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo plenty to work with.

In 2023, Barnhart surrendered four sacks and 24 pressures on 836 snaps for Michigan. He spent the majority of his snaps at right tackle this season (451) but also played a fair amount at right guard (194) and left tackle (186).

Barnhart is also bringing athleticism to the table. He ran an outstanding 1.75 10-yard split during his 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. Barnhart also participated in this year’s East-West Shrine Bowl. Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka served as a head coach at the event, giving him a close-up look at Barnhart.

Adding depth to the offensive line is a priority for the Giants. Barnhart could be an intriguing late-round, day-three prospect for them to take a flier on. Drafting Barnhart would add high-upside developmental talent to New York’s offensive line.