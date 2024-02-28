Giants meet with projected mid-round Penn State pass-rusher

David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants know they need to continue reinvesting in their pass-rush unit this off-season. Aside from Kayvon Thibodeaux, the Giants lack significant depth and can no longer rely on Azeez Ojulari to be their primary second option off the edge.

New defensive coordinator Shane Bowen expects to boost the team’s pass rush, focusing on Thibodeaux’s development and production moving forward. However, the Giants could look to the free agent market to land a premium talent to support their efficiency, but it may be costly.

Giants Exploring Free Agency and Draft Prospects

The team has been linked to Jets pass-rush specialist Bryce Huff, but there are several veterans who bring substantial experience and production who will be available.

However, the Giants did meet with one projected mid-round draft election at the NFL Combine. Penn State edge rusher Adisa Isaac is the player of note, a 6’4″ and 247-pound defender. As a former four-star recruit, Isaac could be molded into a variety of different styles, given his speed and athleticism. Already composing several pass-rush moves, he has the upside to become a legitimate contributor for the Giants or any team willing to take a chance on his services on Day 2 of the draft.

Chop Robinson (#44) lines up over the center on this pressure package and puts him in the QB's lap. Great job replacing his hands and continuing his surge. Adisa Isaac (#20) wins off the edge with a rip and meets Chop at the QB. pic.twitter.com/NAKoG5WnFe — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 25, 2024

Adisa Isaac’s Potential Impact

Last season, he played 400 total snaps, producing 33 pressures and nine sacks, which included four quarterback hits and 20 hurries. He also picked up 26 tackles and made 26 stops in the game.

Overall, Adisa is a 22-year-old player who has plenty of room to grow and was a four-year contributor at Penn State. Considering Isaac saw improvements year over year, it is safe to say that he hasn’t reached his peak, and the Giants may be able to maximize his skill set.

Given the team doesn’t invest a big contract in a free agent or land a pass-rusher in the first two rounds, Isaac could be a great third-round addition, someone who can learn Thibodeaux and potentially become a good rotational option or steal the starting job alongside the Giants’ former fifth-overall pick from two years ago.