Giants may lose offensive coordinator to prowling Saints

The New York Giants planned on retaining their coaching staff this offseason. However, they may need to prepare for a massive change at offensive coordinator this offseason. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning that the New Orleans Saints are flying in Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka for a second interview for their head coaching job on Tuesday.

Giants OC Mike Kafka is a finalist for the Saints’ head coaching job

Kafka has received plenty of significant consideration around the league as a potential head coach over the last couple of offseason. He is now a strong candidate and a finalist for New Orleans’ head coach vacancy. Kafka remained with the Giants this past season despite being a finalist for several head coaching jobs last offseason.

His role was significantly altered, however, as head coach Brian Daboll took over the play-calling duties. Kafka was, however, promoted as the Giants’ assistant head coach — a move made to keep him from interviewing for any lateral offensive coordinator jobs.

Kafka has been with the Giants since 2022. In his first year, the team had an efficient offense that greatly limited turnovers, but they have trended in the wrong direction ever since. This past season, they were the second-lowest scoring offense in the league with just 16.1 points per game with Daboll as the play caller.

In 2023 with Kafka still calling plays, the Giants had the third-lowest scoring output in the league at 15.6, and they threw the second-fewest passing yards with 2,886. Despite that, the disaster of an offense that was this past season may have strengthened Karla’s case for a head coaching spot, proving that the level of talent on the roster contributes to the offensive struggles greatly.

Kafka’s coaching experience makes him a strong head coach candidate

Kafka has been coaching in the NFL since 2017 and has gained plenty of experience since then. He was previously the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator, where he helped ignite the career of Patrick Mahomes.

Despite his Giants’ tenure not having a ton of success, his resume is still positive given the fact that he was given the opportunity to coordinate a team’s offense and because of his success in Kansas City. Kafka has been a popular name in the last two head coaching cycles. The Giants need to be prepared for Kafka’s possible departure.

Daboll and Giants co-owner John Mara have already discussed the idea of Daboll not calling plays next season, so they may need to begin their search for a new play-caller. As for Kafka, he could get a massive opportunity as a head coach, which would further improve his overall resume as an NFL coach.