Giants may have to drop $15 million per season on bridge quarterback

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The New York Giants find themselves at a crossroads, with major decisions looming at the quarterback position. While the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft provides an opportunity to secure a young signal-caller, the team may also look toward free agency to bring in a bridge quarterback. One intriguing name floating in the rumor mill is 25-year-old Justin Fields, who could offer the Giants a stopgap solution with plenty of upside.

Fields as a Bridge and Beyond

Justin Fields could represent the perfect blend of short-term stability and long-term potential. While the Pittsburgh Steelers appear content with Fields as their starter for 2025, the Giants may make an aggressive play for his services. Offering a contract in the range of $15 million per season might be enough to lure him to New York, where he could serve as both a capable starter and a mentor to a young rookie.

Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Fields’ skill set is tantalizing, even if his production has been inconsistent at times. In 2024, he completed 65.4% of his passes for 1,160 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception.

On the ground, he added 289 rushing yards and five touchdowns, showcasing his ability to extend plays and turn broken situations into big gains. For a Giants team that struggled with mobility and playmaking at quarterback last season, Fields could offer a welcome change.

A Proven Formula for Rookie Development

Pairing a veteran quarterback with a rookie is a strategy that has worked for teams in the past. Fields’ athleticism and experience in different offensive schemes would make him a valuable asset for the Giants as they groom their future quarterback. Whether it’s Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, or another prospect they take with the third pick, having a mentor like Fields could ease the transition and help bridge the gap between rebuilding and contending.

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Fields has proven he can handle the pressures of starting, and his leadership qualities could help solidify a locker room looking for answers after a disappointing 2024 season.

Betting on Upside

Fields’ numbers don’t tell the full story. His raw athletic ability and dual-threat potential make him an intriguing option for a team like the Giants, especially given their lack of explosive plays in recent seasons. His rushing ability alone adds a dynamic layer to any offense, and pairing him with head coach Brian Daboll’s offensive creativity could unlock new dimensions for the team.

At just 25 years old, Fields also offers a longer runway than most bridge quarterbacks. If he thrives in the Giants’ system, he could even exceed expectations and force the team to rethink its future plans at the position. While Pittsburgh may want to hold onto Fields, the Giants might have the motivation to outbid them, especially if they see him as a key piece of their rebuild.